A nearly two decade long trade dispute between the EU and the United States has come to a close. Well at least temporarily. The long standing dispute over aircraft subsidies has pitted U.S, based Boeing against Airbus, which is based in France. The two sides agreed to suspend tariffs for at least five years. This will give them time to come up with a long term solution. Regardless, Airbus has a big presence stateside. Atlanta based Delta Airlines is a major purchaser of their aircrafts. Airbus also has a manufacturing plant in Mobile Alabama. The agreement comes as part of an effort to take on growing economic pressures from China. In a statement, the White House said the move will help them counter China’s non-market practices that give their companies an unfair advantage.