The Supreme Court ruled today that the structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency is unconstitutional, given that it has a sole director who may only be removed by the president for cause, not at will. The court’s opinion in the case of Collins v. Yellen mirrored its decision in Seila Law v. CFPB, which challenged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s structure on similar grounds. The court in that case held that the bureau may continue to operate but that its single powerful director must be able to be removed at will by the president.