Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Get on with it

Hampshire Review
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least this year’s commencement is when it usually is and there was a prom, a few weeks ago even if it was seniors only. But the Senior Class of 2021 is probably feeling robbed of the most important year of their lives – classes that were online as often as in-person, no clubs, sports seasons that were off-kilter, social distancing and masks.

www.hampshirereview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get On With It#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Cleveland, OHcase.edu

“Getting Unstuck”

“Getting Unstuck” is a fast-paced, three-session online seminar hosted by University Health and Counseling Services on July 7, 14 and 21, from 1–2 p.m. This seminar is intended to help increase your understanding and knowledge about depression. The goal is to provide you with some skills to recognize and manage symptoms you may be experiencing. Participants will be automatically registered for—and must attend—all three sessions.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Get the vaccine

To the editor: To the residents of Fairbanks, let me be an example to you all. I would like to encourage you all to get the Covid shots because I had Covid and pneumonia. Also, I was on a ventilator and came close to dying. I pulled through, and I am happy to be alive today. I thank God every day because I know he was watching over me.
Advocacyvulcanadvocate.com

Get involved!

With busy lives, it can be hard to find time to volunteer. However, the benefits of volunteering can be enormous. Volunteering offers vital help to those in need, worthwhile causes in your community, and the benefits can be even greater for you, the Volunteer. The right match can help you to find friends, connect with the community, learn new skills, and even advance your career.
Kidshot967.fm

Get Kids Hooked on Fishing

Take-A-Kid Fishing weekend kicks off today (Friday) in Minnesota and runs through Sunday. Minnesota residents can fish without a license all three days if they take a child age 15 or younger with them. D-N-R program coordinator Benji Kohn says fishing can teach kids patience, build their confidence and turn into a great family bonding experience. Kids 15 and under do not need a fishing license any time of the year. The D-N-R said 2020 was the best year for fishing license sales in two decades.
Religiontroybrewer.com

GET RESULTS

I have sent the Holy Spirit to intercede for you when you’re at a loss for words. Now, come to Me with shouts of praise, words of gratitude and your requests. I hear your whispers and your cries. GET RESULTS. This man of God has a lot of tools in...
Relationship AdviceFMyLife

Getting through this

Buy something that reminds you of your wife, something you enjoyed together, and do what you want with the rest, don't feel guilty. You cry because no amount of money could ever bring your wife back and she should mean more to you than anything. I know if my husband...
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

RRMC Health Talk: Get happy! Get outside!

Summer is a great time to improve your overall well-being by getting outside! Being outdoors for as little as 25 minutes a day can help decrease stress. As one of Come Alive Outside’s Mile-A-Day participants said, “Getting out and moving every day for the past month has been the best part of my day as it helps me unwind after a stressful day.”
Societythepetitionsite.com

getting mahayla to come to the mountains

Mahayla left us to hang out with her "friend" "jazzy"(probably some code word for drugs) instead of coming to the mountains with her aunt and me. Now mahayla keeps saying shes "sorry" even though we have another bed for her "friend" if she wants to be with her "friend" so bad. Yet mahayla persists to not hanging out with us and makes excuses like "we made fun of her for looking straight" when it isnt our fault she has a middle part. Please help us get Mahayla to come to the mountains so we wont be lonely.
Businessnysut.org

Getting to know ... Christopher Martino

Christopher Martino, a microcomputer specialist, is second vice president of the Saratoga-Adirondack BOCES Employees Association and a member of the NYSUT SRP Advisory Committee. He was interviewed by Cindy Goodsell, SABEA secretary. Tell me about your job and why you love what you do. I’ve been doing IT work for...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Madison, GAMorgan County Citizen

Rich get richer, poor get left out

When reading the article on the rent hike, it just proves my point the rich get richer and the poor get nothing but left out. When people are on fixed incomes and working for the same wages as five years ago, when prices continue to rise what do the poor do? This is a move to drive people out, there was no mention of improvements to justify the increase. Where is the community pool, private driveways, give the people something for the money they can’t afford? This is price gouging and that’s against the law.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Kids Humiliate Girl with a Special Appearance, She Teaches Them a Lesson – Subscriber Story

Blanca was born with albinism and instantly attracted attention everywhere she went. After a year of being bullied in school, she taught the mean girls a lesson. When a young married couple decided to have a child, they prayed that their offspring would not have a disorder that would impact their mobility. Although their prayers were granted, the pair’s child was born with a genetic condition, albinism. They named her Blanca.
SocietyPosted by
The Waynedale News

GETTING OLD

A sweet, elderly lady that goes to our church approached me after the Sunday meeting was over. Her son was helping her walk down the aisle. The son is almost seventy, so this mother was no spring chicken. “I’m so sorry about missing your daughter’s reception last night,” the lady...
Musicnewbooksnetwork.com

Getting Signed

How does the record industry work? In Getting Signed: Record Contracts, Musicians, and Power in Society (Palgrave Macmillan, 2020), David Arditi, Associate Professor in Sociology and Anthropology at University of Texas at Arlington, analyses the ideology of getting signed and getting a record contract to show the alienating and exploitative effects of the record industry on musicians and the making of music. The book blends ethnographic fieldwork with critical theoretical analysis, looking at a range of issues in music, from the ‘strained solidarity’ of being in a band, the negative impact of competition and competitiveness in the music industry and in society, to longstanding issues about copyright. The book is essential reading across arts, humanities and the social sciences, as well as for anyone interested in music today.
Societyshepherdexpress.com

Get in Line

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, about this summer solstice June 20, it’s a bad news/good news deal to me. Bad news: June 20 is the first—not the last—focking day of summer with way too many to follow, chock-packed with heat, stupidity, racket and bugs. Sucks. Good news: The days become shorter as they say, which means a couple, three more spins of the moon around the Earth and fall, with its more civilized seasonal sanity, will be upon us. And it can’t come soon enough, I kid you not.