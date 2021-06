ROCHESTER — The Winona State softball team’s run in the NSIC Tournament came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 loss to top-seeded and top-ranked Augustana. The third-seeded Warriors (37-12) kept their tournament title hopes alive with a 4-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday morning — in which senior pitcher Jordyn Kleman allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out six — before grabbing an early lead against the Vikings (43-5).