How Much Does a Paver Patio Cost?

You may be tempted to save money and replace that old toilet yourself. After all, how hard can it be? The truth is that toilet installation involves more than just replacing the old toilet. The average DIYer may not be familiar with the same installation techniques as experienced plumbers. Professional plumbers know how to use spacers, secure the toilet to the drain hole, avoid issues with leaking or flooding, seat the toilet properly, and recognize old polybutylene pipes that are no longer in compliance with current building codes. They will install your new toilet with ease and provide the peace of mind that comes with knowing the toilet was installed correctly. Incorrect toilet installation can lead to plumbing emergencies, leaking, flooding, slow flushing, or an imbalanced toilet. Toilet installation can be a tricky task if you’ve never done it before and lack the tools to do it correctly.