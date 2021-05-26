How Much Does a Paver Patio Cost?
A patio is an easy way to dress up a backyard and increase space for entertaining. Concrete is a classic choice, but for a unique, eye-catching patio, consider pavers. Brick, stone, and slate are just some of the options for a paver patio that can be designed to carry a home’s design into the backyard. For paver patio cost, homeowners can expect to pay an average of $3,400, or between $2,400 to $7,000, to install a 280-square-foot patio. Specialized designs or complex jobs could run closer to $10,000. The final price of a paver patio is primarily dependent on the material choice, the size of the patio, and labor. Here are all the factors you need to know about paver patio costs.www.bobvila.com