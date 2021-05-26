Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How Much Does a Paver Patio Cost?

By Brie Greenhalgh
Posted by 
BobVila
BobVila
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A patio is an easy way to dress up a backyard and increase space for entertaining. Concrete is a classic choice, but for a unique, eye-catching patio, consider pavers. Brick, stone, and slate are just some of the options for a paver patio that can be designed to carry a home’s design into the backyard. For paver patio cost, homeowners can expect to pay an average of $3,400, or between $2,400 to $7,000, to install a 280-square-foot patio. Specialized designs or complex jobs could run closer to $10,000. The final price of a paver patio is primarily dependent on the material choice, the size of the patio, and labor. Here are all the factors you need to know about paver patio costs.

www.bobvila.com
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patio Heater#Average Cost#Custom Projects#Water Projects#Road Costs#Living Costs#Homeadvisor#Labor Labor#Diy#Patio Paver Costs#Paver Patio Costs#Drainage Paver Patios#Paver Walkways#Paver Stones#Patio Size#Installing Patio Pavers#Intricate Paver Designs#Larger Patio Projects#Paver Permeability#Tile Patio Tile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & Gardentheurbantwist.com

How to Get the Best Outdoor Patio Cushions

Looking for a guaranteed way to fill your outdoor space with vacation vibes all year long? From bright stripes to tropical florals, outdoor furniture cushions can add that little something extra to your porch or patio. If you’re considering leveling up your porch or patio cushions, you’ve come to the right place. Getting it right may take some planning and hunting for outdoor cushions near you, but once you’ve got the right ones, your porch or patio will benefit from the refresh.
IndustryPosted by
BobVila

Lumber-Cost Lunacy: Clever Ways to Save Money on Wood for Your DIY Projects

If you haven’t shopped for lumber recently, you’re in for a shock at how expensive a board is these days. According to Fixr, a site that tracks remodeling and construction trends, prices on some types of lumber have soared 430 percent since March 2020. Thanks to an industry slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, runaway lumber costs are driving up the costs of both new home construction and remodeling projects.
Interior Designmoneytalksnews.com

How Much Home Design Costs at 8 Major Stores

Looking for a home makeover? Here are your best bets to save money, with a room-by-room analysis. Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Self. The last year amid the coronavirus pandemic has made our home environment more important than ever. When you’re spending more time in your home, you can’t help but want to change and improve it, and sometimes the extra candles simply won’t do.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

How Much Does an Exterminator Cost? Pest Control Costs Broken Down

A sudden bloom of spiders in the springtime, a trail of tiny ants, or the occasional group of fleas can be dismissed as seasonal nuisances. But a cockroach scuttling out of sight in the corner of your peripheral vision, mouse or rat droppings in the pantry cabinet, wood dust suggesting termites, or a string of bedbug bites on your leg is another matter entirely and can quickly become matters of health and safety. For small infestations, extermination may be something you can handle yourself, but larger infestations or pests can cause structural damage or serious health concerns that warrant professional treatment. Before you call in assistance, there are several factors to consider and questions to ask as you begin to assess how much to budget.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Average Hardwood Flooring Cost In America

Hardwood flooring is one of the best and highest-end floorings available. You can’t get a nicer floor unless you’re willing to pay $10,000 on custom tile or marble. Otherwise, a hardwood floor is your best option. But calculating the cost of your hardwood flooring and if it’s a good deal...
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

Toilet Installation: DIY or Hire a Professional?

You may be tempted to save money and replace that old toilet yourself. After all, how hard can it be? The truth is that toilet installation involves more than just replacing the old toilet. The average DIYer may not be familiar with the same installation techniques as experienced plumbers. Professional plumbers know how to use spacers, secure the toilet to the drain hole, avoid issues with leaking or flooding, seat the toilet properly, and recognize old polybutylene pipes that are no longer in compliance with current building codes. They will install your new toilet with ease and provide the peace of mind that comes with knowing the toilet was installed correctly. Incorrect toilet installation can lead to plumbing emergencies, leaking, flooding, slow flushing, or an imbalanced toilet. Toilet installation can be a tricky task if you’ve never done it before and lack the tools to do it correctly.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Should You DIY a Bathroom Remodel or Hire a Professional?

A bathroom remodel is an expensive and time-consuming project. Some bathroom renovations can take more than a month when done by professionals—imagine how long it may take when the job is tackled by an inexperienced DIYer. A DIY bathroom remodel may be the best bet if you have the expert knowledge and experience to replace plumbing, install toilets and bathtubs, and lay tile. Bathroom remodeling costs can quickly skyrocket when you consider the prices of toilets, sinks, bathtubs, showers, plumbing materials, flooring, framing, tile, and paint. Hiring a professional can save time and guarantee that the job is done right. Taking on a DIY bathroom remodel may save on labor costs, but it will take more time and effort.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

7 Kitchen Layout Ideas to Consider Before You Renovate

Custom homes and renovations can be an opportunity to create a kitchen layout of your dreams, or at least one that works within the available space. When trying to figure out the ideal layout, the "kitchen triangle" or zone methods can be good places to start. Both are ways of organizing the space based on functionality.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

7 Little Ways to Create Bonus Rooms in Your Home, According to Real Estate Pros

Bonus or “flex” space can be valuable, especially when you’re trying to sell your home. You may think you don’t have a spare room that’s not already dedicated to sleeping, eating, or lounging, but real estate agents and home stagers say to look beyond that to find spots that could be maximized: The end of a hallway could become a home office. An unfinished attic would make a great music room, or an awkward nook might serve as a meditation area.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

The Best Finish for Your Kitchen Table Project

The right finish on wood not only brings out its natural warmth, but it also provides long-term protection. However, not all finishes are the same, and different products are suitable for different applications. If you’re looking for the best finish for kitchen table use, consider some specific factors, particularly food safety.
Real Estateshorewest.com

How Much is Your Home Worth, And Why Does it Really Matter?

Regardless of whether or not you plan to sell your home anytime soon, it’s always a good idea to know how much your home is worth. In a real estate market like today’s, you most likely have more equity in your home than you think. Equity is defined as the...
Home & Gardenangi.com

How Much Does a Primary Bedroom Addition Cost?

Between having more space and increasing your home’s resale value, there are plenty of reasons to consider adding a primary bedroom and bathroom to your house. After all, who doesn’t want to be able to jump straight from the bed to the tub?. Before making the leap, we’ve compiled all...
Interior DesignColumbian

Budget-friendly lighting can transform

Adding opulence to your home doesn’t have to cost lots of money. One easy way to do that is by installing new light fixtures. It’s inexpensive and functional. “Light fixture makeovers are one of the simplest ways to make your individual space trendier, increase its functionality and boost the overall style of your home,” lighting manufacturer TCP said in its blog. “Updating your lighting can have a major impact on your home’s interior design, without making a major dent in your wallet like with a complete home renovation.”
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

This Topper Will Add Tempur-Pedic Comfort to Your Bed Without the Steep Cost of a New Mattress

As excited as my wife and I were about purchasing an RV last winter, an addition that would liberate us from the confines of quarantine, we were less than thrilled by our new rig’s stock queen-size mattress, which was firm to the point of being board-like. Given my wife’s recent struggles with low back pain, roughing it with a budget mattress simply wasn’t an option. Unwilling to drop a big chunk of change on a new mattress, we decided to explore a more affordable solution—a mattress topper.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Carving Out This Much Extra Square Footage Can Up Your Home’s Value by 23%

Location, finishes, school zones, acreage—these are all factors that determine a home’s value. Another important one? Square footage, particularly “livable” square footage. Adding a small sunroom off of the kitchen or a whole separate level can pay off big time. In the United Kingdom, Build4Less found that double-story extensions (when you extend the size of your living space on two floors) can bump a property’s value up by 23 percent. The magic number: around 430 square feet.
Home & Gardenatlanticcitynews.net

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
Interior Designhandymantips.org

5 Reasons to Choose Hardwood Floors

One of the most exciting aspects of remodeling a house is getting to choose the new materials that will replace the old ones. When it comes to flooring, you have many options, including carpet, tile and hardwood flooring. You only get one opportunity to pick the right flooring for you,...
Interior Designremodelingcosts.org

Top 15 Kitchen Countertops Costs and Pros & Cons in 2021

If you’re looking to install new countertops in your kitchen, you’re not alone – 95% of homeowners looking to renovate say that “kitchen countertops are their top priority this year”. This consumer buying guide covers top 15 countertop options, along with each material’s pros and cons, and the average cost...