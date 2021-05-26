Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC: How to watch Sydney Leroux, Alex Morgan face Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan

The Orlando Pride are undefeated through the first four matches of the 2021 NWSL season, with three wins and one draw. That draw came against the Washington Spirit in the home opener, and this Sunday the Pride travel to Audi Field to play them again. As we saw in Orlando City’s last match, staying unbeaten isn’t easy. What do the Pride need to do to overcome being on the road, and to earn all three points against the Spirit?