Orlando, FL

Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC: How to watch Sydney Leroux, Alex Morgan face Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan

By Sandra Herrera
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Wednesday as Orlando Pride host Portland Thorns FC at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Pride currently sit in second place among the league table with four points after defeating North Carolina Courage 2-0 last week. 2021 Challenge Cup champions Portland Thorns are in fifth place with three points after a 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Recap | Alex Morgan Scores as Pride Draw Washington 1-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 16, 2021) - Orlando Pride (0-0-1, 1 point) split the points with the Washington Spirit (0-0-1, 1 point) on Sunday night at Exploria Stadium, playing to a 1-1 draw in the NWSL regular season opener for both sides. Alex Morgan scored the lone goal for the Pride...
Orlando, FLorlandocitysc.com

Storylines | Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City

Alex Morgan found the back of the net for the third-consecutive match on Wednesday against Portland, now atop the league with three finishes in as many matches to start the regular season. The stretch marks the U.S. WNT forward’s best start to a season as a member of the Pride, and the first time she has found the back of the net in three-straight fixtures since 2017, when she bagged a goal in five-consecutive contests from Aug. 5 to Aug. 26.
Orlando, FLThe Mane Land

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City: Final Score 1-0 as the Pride Stay in First Place in the NWSL

The Orlando Pride remain undefeated in the NWSL after a 1-0 win against Kansas City (0-2-2, 2 points) in front of 4,044 fans at Exploria Stadium. Marta scored her first goal since Oct. 12, 2019, and Alex Morgan got a goal contribution for the fourth consecutive game with an assist. With the win, the Pride (3-0-1, 10 points) stay in first place in the league and are the only unbeaten team in the NWSL.
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Alex Morgan Named NWSL Player Of The Month

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 3, 2021) - The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan has been named the Player of the Month for the month of May by the NWSL Media Association. In addition, three members of the Pride have been named to the NWSL Team of the Month for May, including Morgan and teammates Phoebe McClernon and Sydney Leroux.
Washington StateThe Mane Land

Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit: Three Keys to Victory

The Orlando Pride are undefeated through the first four matches of the 2021 NWSL season, with three wins and one draw. That draw came against the Washington Spirit in the home opener, and this Sunday the Pride travel to Audi Field to play them again. As we saw in Orlando City’s last match, staying unbeaten isn’t easy. What do the Pride need to do to overcome being on the road, and to earn all three points against the Spirit?
SoccerNBC Sports

Which 18 players will make the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer roster?

There are 25 U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) players in the mix for 18 Olympic roster sports. Who will make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics?. The answer to that will likely be clearer at the conclusion of the upcoming 2021 Summer Series. Over the next week, the USWNT will face off against Portugal (Thursday, June 10), Jamaica (Sunday, June 13), and Nigeria (Wednesday, June 16).
Soccerchatsports.com

Matchday Music | Thorns FC playlist for May 30 at NJ/NY Gotham FC

Portland Thorns FC wrap up a two-game road trip this week on Sunday against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena, which is located just 15 miles from Manhattan. To help you get set for the weekend's game, here is our Matchday Playlist - also available on the Thorns' Spotify.
Soccerchatsports.com

Match Thread: Portland Thorns FC @ NJ/NY Gotham FC (12:00 p.m. PST)

When you turn on the match for Portland Thorns FC today, don’t worry; it’s not just a rerun. It is, however, a rematch between the Thorns and NJ/NY Gotham FC. Last time these two teams met, Portland came out on top, allowing them to hoist some hardware. Their win over Gotham made the Thorns the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Champions.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Sunday, May 30: Thorns 1, Gotham FC 0

Portland ends busy week with a win on the road thanks to Crystal Dunn's world-class goal and gutsy defending. The goals: Crystal Dunn scored on a womderful left-footed shot from 21 yards, settling a short pass from Meghan Klingenberg and sending the ball just inside the left post from near the top of the penalty area (1-0 Thorns, 56th minute).
Soccerchatsports.com

Thorns FC's Crystal Dunn named to NWSL May Team of the Month

Thorns FC midfielder Crystal Dunn was announced as one of eleven players named to the National Women’s Soccer League Team of the Month for the month of May by the NWSL Media Association. Dunn capped off her first month of the 2021 season with a spectacular game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over NY/NJ Gotham FC.
Soccerchatsports.com

Dunn’s rocket propels the Thorns past NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-0

Portland Thorns FC defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-0 in Harrison, NJ courtesy of Crystal Dunn’s first goal for the team. The start of the match was back in forth in the rainy Red Bull Arena. The Thorns and Gotham started quickly and tried to find their playmakers in space and hit the opponents in transition.