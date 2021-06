Elizabeth Banks has signed on to executive produce, direct and star in a TV adaptation of Victoria Aveyard’s novel Red Queen for streaming service Peacock. As per Variety, the one-hour drama “is set in an alternate near-future America where democracy is replaced by a monarchy led by a group of humans with superpowers who rule with an iron fist over those without powers. Mare, a fiery young woman born to poverty without powers, is doing the best she can to survive and protect her family when she discovers the unthinkable: She somehow has powers too. This shocking discovery turns our world upside down and catapults our unlikely hero to become the face of a revolution for the oppressed while searching for the truth behind the greatest mystery of all…how she became so powerful in the first place.”