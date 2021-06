Leicester City are close to completing a deal to sign Patson Daka from RB Salzburg, according to multiple sources. The reports on the subject vary in terms of where the negotiations are exactly. For example, Fabrizio Romano says an agreement between the two clubs has already been reached, while The Athletic are saying the things haven’t got quite to that stage but are progressing towards it. The transfer fee expected to amount to around £23 million, which is what the Austrian club want.