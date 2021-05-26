Butler Brothers To Become 384 Apartments
Development Services Group based in Memphis plans to rehab the Butler Brothers Building at 1717 Olive St in the Downtown West neighborhood. The company acquired the over 700,000 square-foot building earlier this year. According to bid documents submitted to the SLDC Planroom by Paric Corporation, the building will be renovated into 384 apartments. Amenity spaces will include a rooftop pool and walking track, a fitness center, and an interior courtyard on the 3rd level. Parking will be in the basement (73), first (161), and second (176) floors (410 total, if I counted right!). The architect is Trivers. Construction is planned to commence in November.nextstl.com