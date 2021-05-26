Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Butler Brothers To Become 384 Apartments

By Richard Bose
nextstl.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopment Services Group based in Memphis plans to rehab the Butler Brothers Building at 1717 Olive St in the Downtown West neighborhood. The company acquired the over 700,000 square-foot building earlier this year. According to bid documents submitted to the SLDC Planroom by Paric Corporation, the building will be renovated into 384 apartments. Amenity spaces will include a rooftop pool and walking track, a fitness center, and an interior courtyard on the 3rd level. Parking will be in the basement (73), first (161), and second (176) floors (410 total, if I counted right!). The architect is Trivers. Construction is planned to commence in November.

nextstl.com
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Rockwell Beer to open new location in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based craft brewery Rockwell Beer is planning to open a second location at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood in south city. The new location, called Rockwell Beer Garden, will be located next to the Francis Park tennis courts. It will feature a walk-up food counter, concession stand and an outdoor dining and gathering space.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Sports complex planned in STL suburb

A 97,000-square-foot sports complex is in the works in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield Valley. The indoor youth volleyball and basketball facility could attract up to 900,000 visitors annually, officials with the project say. Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings is partnering with nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association on the project,...
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Salt + Smoke opens fifth location in St. Louis' Ballpark Village

Baseball and barbecue fans alike have a new spot to kick back in Downtown St. Louis. Popular St. Louis-based barbecue chain Salt + Smoke opens its fifth location today. The restaurant, located in the base of the One Cardinal Way building in Ballpark Village, features a 5,500-square-foot first floor dining room, plus a 2,500-square-foot patio overlooking Busch Stadium.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Build a stone wall

You can’t add a more enduring landscape feature to a home than a stone wall, which you’ll see dotting the countryside of many homes in rural areas. A rugged stone wall creates a natural material surrounding property that’s appealing whether it’s a modest cottage or a handsome country estate, often becoming the focal point of the property.