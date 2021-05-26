Malaysian transport operator head fired after joke response to train crash

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital city, is a traveler’s delight, thanks to its cultural diversity and modernity. People of various backgrounds call this place home. You can better feel its perfect mix of cultures by tasting the street food or hitting the local markets. This city is fast developing and has expanded to meet neighboring communities, boasting its business and commercial activities. Here, you’ll find modern skyrise structures and towers to admire, including the renowned Petronas Twin Towers. Mosques and British colonial buildings also grace many parts of the city. The best part about the capital city is that it is very accommodating for all races, tribes, and religions. It especially has hotels tailored towards your faith if you’re a Muslim, providing halal food and prayer rooms. For more on that, check out these top Muslim-friendly hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.