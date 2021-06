*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (11-21) WORCESTER 12, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX) For a second day in a row, the Woo Sox demolished Syracuse, handing them their third loss in a row. Thomas Szapucki labored through three-plus innings, and things didn’t get better when the Marcel Renteria came in to relieve him. The right-hander allowed all of Szapucki’s inherited runners to score, and proceeded to allow seven runs of his own- though only six were earned and a few were inherited runners that veteran Tom Windle allowed to score.