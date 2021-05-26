My Favorite Paper Crafting Tools and Products

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’ve never had a great relationship with can openers. The standard crank-and-turn model found in many homes—including mine at one point—has never sent me to the emergency room, but it rarely fails to remind me I’m a klutz. I’m a food writer, recipe developer, and former professional baker, so I know my way around the kitchen. But I still struggle to a laughable degree to open a can with that simple device. Taking the thin lid off a can of beans, for example, inevitably leads to a sopping spillage across my countertop. I’ve lost so much time—and even more beans.