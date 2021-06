While unofficial campaigning for the upcoming snap parliamentary election has long been underway, the campaign season for the June 20 election officially launched this week. Since the end of the 2020 Artsakh War in November, a movement organized under the umbrella of the Homeland Salvation Movement has been calling for the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan and the installation of an interim government. In April, Pashinyan resigned according to an agreement with the opposition parliamentary factions to stage early elections, in which he will seek reelection, in order to resolve the country’s ongoing political crisis.