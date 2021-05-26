Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

What’s the Difference? Burglary vs. Robbery

By Meghan Wentland
Posted by 
BobVila
BobVila
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve been the victim of a crime and lost possessions that were financially significant or dear to you, you probably don’t care about the technical name of the experience; you’ll be too wrapped up in the anger, fear, and uncertainty that follows any kind of crime. However, burglary and robbery are two different crimes, and the distinction matters in terms of how the perpetrator will be charged, what your insurance may cover, and how you return to a feeling of security in your day-to-day life.

www.bobvila.com
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Security Systems#Fbi#Armed Robberies#Bank Robberies#Stolen Property#Simplisafe#Fbi#Frontpoint#Burglary#Armed Robbery#Examples Robbery#Burglaries#Residential Robberies#Crime#Felonies#Property Crimes#Higher Level Thefts#Probation#Misdemeanors#Unlawful Entry Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fulton, NYcnycentral.com

Two girls arrested for two different burglaries to Fulton high school

FULTON, N.Y. — Two girls have been arrested Wednesday for burglaries on two different incidents to G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, according to the City of Fulton Police Department. Police arrested Hannah Revoir, 20, of Hannibal and Zoey Rice, 18, of Fulton for incidents to the high school...
Law Enforcementdiscovermoosejaw.com

Police See Decrease in Crime in May

The Moose Jaw Police Service has seen a slight decrease in overall crime in the city compared to last year. This is according to the May statistical extract that was presented to the Moose Jaw Board of Police Commissioners this week. There have been 195 crimes against the person offences...
Violent CrimesSFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Car Burglary Suspect Fires Shot at Witness

A car burglary suspect allegedly fired a gun at witnesses who confronted him about a car break-in at Steuart and Mission streets on Wednesday night. Witnesses say they confronted several people in a vehicle they believed were connected to the break-in, and one suspect fired a gun and the car fled, but no one was injured. [Chronicle]
Public SafetyPosted by
BobVila

How To: Start a Neighborhood Watch

As society has turned inward, toward car travel and television and video games, the sense of security that came from chatting on front porches and knowing all of your neighbors’ business has faded. Asking your neighbor to keep an eye on your home while you’re away on vacation is a time-tested way to protect your property and increase your peace of mind. But what if you expanded that sense of security to your entire street or neighborhood? Originally, the concept of neighborhood watch was organic: Everyone would look out for their neighbors and alert the police if they saw something suspicious. Eventually that led to posting Neighborhood Watch signs to let potential criminals know that locals were paying attention to neighborhood safety, so they should take their business elsewhere. Now neighborhood watches are a formalized, organized partnership between the community members and law enforcement. And they work: The average crime reduction in an area with a neighborhood watch is 16 percent. Formal neighborhood watch programs are a way to take back the ownership and safety of your community and effect positive change in an organized way, creating a safe neighborhood that’s respectful of the needs and concerns of the residents and offers a greater sense of positivity and inclusion.
Minoritiestrentonian.ca

POLICE: Pride walk charge withdrawn

Provincial police say “contradictory evidence” has prompted them to withdraw a mischief charge laid earlier this week in connection with damage to the Pride crosswalk in Kemptville. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a mischief at the...
Law Enforcementwoodleydudley.net

When can authorities search your car without a warrant?

Before a law enforcement officer may conduct a search of your Texas home, he or she typically must have a warrant. When a law enforcement officer stops your car, though, things work a bit differently. Per FlexYourRights.org, whether authorities may conduct a lawful search of your vehicle during a traffic...
Violent CrimesVermilion Standard

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate disturbance and charge male with multiple firearm offences

Grande Prairie, Alta – Grande Prairie RCMP have charged a 41-year-old male with several firearm offences after a disturbance at a local school. On June 8, 2021, at approximately 2:41 p.m. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint of a subject having caused a disturbance at a school in the area of 108 Avenue and 104 Street. RCMP officers arrived and located a male suspect outside the school near a vehicle. After subsequent investigation the male was arrested and during a search of the vehicle RCMP seized a loaded handgun, a machete, an axe, and two handgun magazines with ammunition.
Law Enforcementvernonmatters.ca

RCMP blitz downtown Vernon crime

A combined team of local RCMP officers hit downtown crime in Vernon over nine days in May, generaing 162 investigations, executed 33 arrest warrants, and recovered a quantity of stolen property. A six member team, comprised of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit and General Duty officers, also...
Law Enforcementvernonmatters.ca

Police Motel raid – No theat to the public

A well known crime location in Vernon was raided by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Thursday (June 10) along with RCMP dog services and the South East Emergency Response Team. RCMP have not indicated why two rooms on the motels second floor were targeted. “Come outside to hear open up, then...
Law Enforcementcochranetimespost.ca

Police charge youth

On June 4th, at approximately 11:46 p.m., members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were on general law enforcement patrols in Kirkland Lake when they stopped an All-Terrain Vehicle for an alleged traffic violation on Fifth Street. Police officials say “Further investigation revealed that the operator...
Public Safetytrentonian.ca

Kingston resident charged by OPP in Picton

A Kingston resident is facing criminal charges from Ontario Provincial Police in Picton after officers were called to a residential street for a break and enter in progress. OPP said in a news release that they received the call to an Inkerman Avenue address on Thursday at about 3 p.m. The emergency response team and canine unit responded to the call to the abandoned residence.
California Statekhashanlaw.com

California police officer charged for assaulting homeless people

Kevin Dinh a Southern California police officer from the Garden Grove Police Department has been charged with threatening and striking homeless people while on duty. 37-year old Dinh is a 12-year veteran of the department. As per victims statement California Police officer charged for assaulting to homeless People ruthlessly and brutally to wipe them out from area.
Violent Crimestrentonian.ca

Multiple charges in assault case

A Trenton man is facing numerous charges stemming from complaints of assaults there. Police receiving the initial complaint at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote in a news release. “Officers arrived and began an extensive search,” Leeworthy wrote, adding the complainant had sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Public Safetylincolnshireworld.com

“Prolific and busy” cocaine dealer jailed

Lincoln Crown Court was told today (Friday) that Matthew Thompson had two wraps of cocaine on him when he was searched following the incident at Krystals Nightclub on Park Street, Lincoln on October 7, 2019. Thompson, 42, of Doncaster Gardens, Navenby, admitted supplying cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to...
Violent Crimesbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

West Mercia Police confirm teenage boys' arrest after death

SIX people including four teenage boys have been arrested following a serious incident in Telford. Officers were called at around 7.20pm on to a footpath near Stonebridge Close following reports that a man in his 20s was seriously injured. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but died later...