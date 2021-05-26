What’s the Difference? Burglary vs. Robbery

As society has turned inward, toward car travel and television and video games, the sense of security that came from chatting on front porches and knowing all of your neighbors’ business has faded. Asking your neighbor to keep an eye on your home while you’re away on vacation is a time-tested way to protect your property and increase your peace of mind. But what if you expanded that sense of security to your entire street or neighborhood? Originally, the concept of neighborhood watch was organic: Everyone would look out for their neighbors and alert the police if they saw something suspicious. Eventually that led to posting Neighborhood Watch signs to let potential criminals know that locals were paying attention to neighborhood safety, so they should take their business elsewhere. Now neighborhood watches are a formalized, organized partnership between the community members and law enforcement. And they work: The average crime reduction in an area with a neighborhood watch is 16 percent. Formal neighborhood watch programs are a way to take back the ownership and safety of your community and effect positive change in an organized way, creating a safe neighborhood that’s respectful of the needs and concerns of the residents and offers a greater sense of positivity and inclusion.