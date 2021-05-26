Cancel
Egypt, IBRD sign a $362.9 mln funding deal to develop railways network

CAIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s cabinet approved on Wednesday a funding agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development worth $362.9 mln to develop the Egyptian railways network.

The deal, with the lending arm of the World Bank Group, was signed on April 28, the cabinet said in a statement.

Egypt, which has witnessed several deadly railway crashes recently, signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany’s Siemens >SIEGn.DE< in January for construction of a $23 billion high-speed train line linking Egypt’s eastern and northern coasts.

