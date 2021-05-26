John Krasinski and Emily Blunt haven’t told their kids they’re famous

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt who have revealed that they haven’t told their kids that they’re famous. (AFP via Getty Images)

Imagine not knowing your mum was in Devil Wears Prada or that your dad played Jim in The Office.

Well, that’s exactly the case for the children of everyone’s favourite A-list couple, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt who have revealed that they haven’t told their kids that they’re famous.

The couple who share daughters Hazel, six, and Violet, 4, want them to remain “oblivious” to their celebrity status.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Blunt shared her and her husband’s wish for them not to know about this side of their life for as long as possible.

“If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I’d be thrilled,” she said.

Blunt is best known for her roles in Devil Wears Prada and Edge of Tomorrow and Krasinski is widely known from his role as Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office.

But, the pair were nearly caught out by one of their eldest daughter’s friends and were faced with some awkward questions.

“It’s a strange thing to navigate, you know,” she explained.

“[She] came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’.”

“And I’d never heard her... We’ve never said that word in our house,” she added. “We don’t talk about it.

“Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, ‘Um ... not really, I don’t think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?’

“She said, ‘Yeah’, but then she wouldn’t divulge much more, you know, but it’s weird. It’s weird.”

The mother-of-two went on to share her reasoning behind this move, it’s because she doesn’t want them to “feel any more important or special or [feel like] there’s a glare on them any more than other kids.”

Though this may be especially difficult to keep under wraps now, given, A Quiet Place II comes out this week which Krasinski has directed and Blunt also stars in.

It was originally supposed to be released last year but was delayed due to the pandemic, it was then going to be released in September 2021.

Fortunately, the movie has since been pushed forward with a new release date of 28 May.

Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles and Cillian Murphy has joined the horror sequel too.

The plot describes how Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe “must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.”

Can’t imagine the kids will be watching.