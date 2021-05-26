Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt haven’t told their kids they’re famous

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0ZNJ_0aBwGivQ00
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt who have revealed that they haven’t told their kids that they’re famous. (AFP via Getty Images)

Imagine not knowing your mum was in Devil Wears Prada or that your dad played Jim in The Office.

Well, that’s exactly the case for the children of everyone’s favourite A-list couple, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt who have revealed that they haven’t told their kids that they’re famous.

The couple who share daughters Hazel, six, and Violet, 4, want them to remain “oblivious” to their celebrity status.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Blunt shared her and her husband’s wish for them not to know about this side of their life for as long as possible.

“If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I’d be thrilled,” she said.

Blunt is best known for her roles in Devil Wears Prada and Edge of Tomorrow and Krasinski is widely known from his role as Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office.

But, the pair were nearly caught out by one of their eldest daughter’s friends and were faced with some awkward questions.

“It’s a strange thing to navigate, you know,” she explained.

“[She] came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’.”

“And I’d never heard her... We’ve never said that word in our house,” she added. “We don’t talk about it.

“Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, ‘Um ... not really, I don’t think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?’

“She said, ‘Yeah’, but then she wouldn’t divulge much more, you know, but it’s weird. It’s weird.”

The mother-of-two went on to share her reasoning behind this move, it’s because she doesn’t want them to “feel any more important or special or [feel like] there’s a glare on them any more than other kids.”

Though this may be especially difficult to keep under wraps now, given, A Quiet Place II comes out this week which Krasinski has directed and Blunt also stars in.

It was originally supposed to be released last year but was delayed due to the pandemic, it was then going to be released in September 2021.

Fortunately, the movie has since been pushed forward with a new release date of 28 May.

Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles and Cillian Murphy has joined the horror sequel too.

The plot describes how Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe “must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.”

Can’t imagine the kids will be watching.

Indy100

Indy100

29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wears Prada#Awkward Silence#The Sunday Times#The Office#Husband#Daughters Hazel#Kids#Celebrity Status#Wish#School#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPeople

John Krasinski Responds to Amy Schumer's Joke That His Marriage to Emily Blunt Is for Publicity

While fans may love John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's relationship, Amy Schumer isn't too convinced. On Sunday, the 39-year-old shared on Instagram her informal review of A Quiet Place Part II, raving about the sequel to the 2018 horror film. The film was written and directed by Krasinski and stars his wife Blunt, who reprised her role as Evelyn Abbott. Schumer said the film "blew me away" despite her humorous personal thoughts about Blunt and Krasinski's marriage of nearly 11 years.
MoviesCollider

John Krasinski Explains Why 'A Quiet Place Part II' Doesn't Have Any Deleted Scenes

In March of 2020, right before COVID shut down the world, I traveled to New York City to see a screening of A Quiet Place Part II and then interviewed the cast and writer-director John Krasinski. At the time, people weren’t sure how this new mysterious virus was spreading, which meant when we sat down to do interviews, we were asked not to shake hands with anyone. We had no idea just being in the same room with someone infected would spread the disease.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

John Krasinski Already Has Ideas For A Quiet Place Part III

At long last, A Quiet Place Part II is now playing in theaters and looking to top the box office in the face of stiff competition from Emma Stone’s Disney origin story Cruella, with both tracking for solid pandemic-era openings roundabout the $30 million mark for the five-day frame. It’s...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Showers Praise On John Krasinski’s New Movie

As a very famous man, Ryan Reynolds unsurprisingly has a lot of very famous friends, with his inner circle of buddies and confidants including such A-listers as Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman and John Krasinski. While he doesn’t mercilessly troll all of the aforementioned names as he does his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star and social media nemesis, he also isn’t above praising them when the occasion calls for it.
CelebritiesSouthern Chester County Weekliesf

Emily Blunt has a responsibility 'to enlighten people' about stuttering

Emily Blunt believes it’s her “job to enlighten people” about stuttering as someone who has made it in Hollywood. The 38-year-old English actress grew up with a stutter and is now involved with the American Institute of Stuttering, which she says has given her a “real sense of purpose”, as she feels it’s her duty to explain to people exactly how a stutter develops.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Emily Blunt Really Performed That Opening Stunt in A Quiet Place 2

You often hear about actors hoping to get a taste of stunts in their projects, hoping to come outside of their comfort zone for something with a little risk. In the new film A Quiet Place Part II, the surviving characters of the horror flick are back to continue their pursuit of long-term survival, and one star received that chance – just not by choice necessarily. The film's opening scene involves an elaborate car sequence, with Emily Blunt's character driving in reverse to avoid a collision with an oncoming bus. The scene has a bus driving 4omph as Blunt's character avoids the accident and surrounding creatures – and that moment just became even more impressive.
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

John Krasinski Reveals the Origin of ‘A Quiet Place’s Monsters

One of the most compelling things about John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise is its ability to tell a complete story without expositional backstories. We’re thrown into a post-apocalyptic setting that’s become rampant with gruesome killing machines, but we never learn why or how. But Krasinski actually revealed the origin of his monsters on an episode of the Empire podcast. There’s a lot more to them than meets the eye.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Emily Blunt Reveals The Story Of Her Cringy First Kiss

Emily Blunt recalls her “horrible” first kiss at her 13th birthday party. Blunt Explained That She Had Her First Kiss During A Game Of Spin The Bottle During Her 13th Birthday Bash. On her latest appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Blunt revealed that she had her first kiss during a...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amy Schumer And John Krasinski Have A Great Exchange Over Her A Quiet Place Part II Review

This past weekend, A Quiet Place Part II, which was once supposed to premiere in spring 2020, finally opened in theaters. Like its 2018 predecessor, the horror sequel has received a lot of praise, and among its fans is comedian and actress Amy Schumer. She shared her positive thoughts about A Quiet Place Part II on social media, which led to her having a great exchange with director John Krasinski.
MoviesMovieWeb

A Quiet Place 3 Has a Plan in Place, But John Krasinski Won't Return to Direct

Much like its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II has seen instant success both financially and critically, leading many to wonder whether there will be anymore hushed adventures set in this popular post-apocalyptic world. Well, writer/director John Krasinski does indeed have several ideas for A Quiet Place Part III, but don't expect him to necessarily return to the helm.
Moviessparklyprettybriiiight.com

Notes on a scene: John Krasinki breaks down the thrilling start of A Quiet Place II

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. John Krasinski directed the horror sequel, which stars Emily Blunt, Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. (synopsis courtesy Coming Soon)
CelebritiesEW.com

With A Quiet Place and Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt headlines Hollywood's comeback season

Emily Blunt has a cough. She wouldn't think twice about this, but times have, obviously, changed. Over the phone from London, where she, her actor-director husband John Krasinski, and their two kids have been based since August, she stops herself mid-thought to clear her throat. Then, unprompted, she clears the air. "I don't have COVID," she insists. "It's amazing. When you have a cough now, people look at you like you have leprosy. It's like, 'No, there are other viruses going around.'"