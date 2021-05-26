Cancel
Environment

Sunny and 80 for Memorial Day?

By Don Rush
clarkstonnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI asked a question in my headline, and I think it was an appropriate question, “Sunny and 80 for Memorial Day?” The answer, sad to say, is, “No.”. Weather prognosticator Swami Don says this weekend while, reverent and solemn, will be kinda’ sucky (which also means it will be sorta’ good). According to my phone’s WeatherBug app, in these parts, Friday looks to be kinda’ wet, and coldish — high of 52, low of 42 with a 40 percent chance of rain. Saturday, partly cloudy (which also means kinda’ sunny) with a high of 61 degrees. Sunday looks to be the best day, partly cloudy with a high of 71. On Memorial Day all signs point to (as I type this Monday, May 24) — lots of clouds, and a high of 75 degrees.

clarkstonnews.com
John Mccrae
