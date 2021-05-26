Cancel
‘Cruella’: Review

By Tim Grierson, Senior US Critic
Screendaily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis flashy prequel for the ‘101 Dalmations’ villainess stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Dir: Craig Gillespie. US. 2021. 134 mins. An inelegant mix of The Devil Wears Prada and Joker, Cruella presents a dark origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain, boasting fabulous costumes but otherwise lacking a distinctive style. Emma Stone brings sufficient swagger to the role of a plucky orphan destined to become the calculating Cruella de Vil, mixing it up with Emma Thompson’s ultra-snooty fashion mogul who holds the key to her tragic past. But while there’s energy and edge to the picture, Cruella feels stitched together from different influences in order to justify a rather blatant attempt to renew interest in a moribund property.

www.screendaily.com
