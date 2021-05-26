Watertown-Based Women’s Health Organization Names New Member of Board of Directors
The following announcement was provided by Pathfinder International:. Pathfinder International is excited to announce that Nayé Bathily has joined its Board of Directors. An experienced leader in advocacy and diplomacy, Ms. Bathily has a deep and abiding passion for reproductive health and years of experience serving at-risk women and girls. She also possesses an acute understanding of public policy.www.watertownmanews.com