Watertown-Based Women’s Health Organization Names New Member of Board of Directors

By Guest Writer
Watertown News
 29 days ago

The following announcement was provided by Pathfinder International:. Pathfinder International is excited to announce that Nayé Bathily has joined its Board of Directors. An experienced leader in advocacy and diplomacy, Ms. Bathily has a deep and abiding passion for reproductive health and years of experience serving at-risk women and girls. She also possesses an acute understanding of public policy.

