Violent Crimes

Rayon Pennycook: Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Corby

By Leonie Chao-Fong
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

Police investigating the killing of a 16-year-old boy have arrested three teenagers on suspicion of murder.

Rayon Pennycook was stabbed to death in Corby in north Northamptonshire on Tuesday evening.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

A wide cordon remained in place on Wednesday morning as tributes to the victim started.

One person left flowers and a message reading: “May you rest in peace, so sad”, according to PA news agency.

One nearby resident told SWNS agency: “There were police and ambulances all over the place.

“It’s so shocking. You don’t expect this to happen in Corby. It’s been years and years since a teenager was last killed here.”

Another neighbour added: “We’ve had some issues with kids in gangs hanging around but it’s usually low level stuff.

“Absolutely nothing like this. It’s just incredibly sad. His poor parents.”

Northamptonshire Police said on Wednesday they have arrested three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 17, on suspicion of murder.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died, and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made last night and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Corby today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if they wish to speak anonymously.

