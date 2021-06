Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.