Type two diabetes: Prevent and reverse with functional medicine

The Office of Minority Health (OMH) at HHS administers grant programs to support projects that implement innovative models to improve minority health and reduce health disparities. OMH has released a notice of funding opportunities, for which applications are now being accepted for Family-Centered Approaches to Improving Type 2 Diabetes Control and Prevention, with an award amount of up to $500,000 and an estimated total of $1,500,000 in available funds. The notice solicits applications to fund projects that test interventions to identify family-centered factors that promote self-management and prevention of Type 2 diabetes among racial and ethnic minority and disadvantaged families who have a family member aged 12 or older with Type 2 diabetes. Through the testing of family-centered interventions, OMH expects the Family-Centered Approaches to Improving Type 2 Diabetes Control and Prevention initiative to identify specific family-centered factors (e.g., structural, instrumental, functional, cultural, and social needs) that affect patient self-management of diabetes (e.g., physical activity, healthy nutrition) and family members’ health outcomes.