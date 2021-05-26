This Is Us actor Caitlin Thompson talks Madison's decision, future with Kevin
Warning: Spoilers from Tuesday's episode, "The Adirondacks," are discussed in this article. When it was finally time for Madison to say "I do," instead she said: "I don't." On the season 5 finale of This Is Us, Madison (Caitlin Thompson) jilted Kevin (Justin Hartley) right before their ceremony. Madison spent all of her bridal prep time revisiting her memories of her mother's exit (via a pair of "something borrowed, something blue" earrings her mom left her), her father's insistence that she'd best settle for any scrap of affection, and her failed long-term relationship that sent her spiraling into disordered eating.ew.com