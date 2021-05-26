Crowd-Funding Effort Started to Prevent Watertown Woman with Medical Issues from Being Foreclosed

A crowd-funding campaign has been started in an effort to prevent a Watertown woman with severe medical problems from losing her home. Alyssa Pinzone started the GoFundMe campaign to help her mother, Angela, raise $15,000 to stop the foreclosure of her Watertown condominium. The mother of two had a car accident in 2018 and continued to have medical issues, which were originally misdiagnosed. Angela has not been able to work, and her bills have been poling up, Pinzone wrote on the GoFundMe page.