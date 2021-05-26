The Future of Catholic Schools

Brian Anderson: Welcome back to the 10 Blocks podcast. This is Brian Anderson, the editor of City Journal. Joining me on the show today is Kathleen Porter-Magee. Kathleen is the superintendent of Partnership Schools, which is a network of nine urban Catholic schools, seven in Harlem and the south Bronx and two in Cleveland. In a recent piece for City Journal, entitled "Learning to Thrive", Kathleen discusses all things Catholic schools, including their recent enrollment declines, their performance during the COVID-19 pandemic relative to other parts of the educational system and the steps these schools can take to succeed in the post-pandemic era, which we are hopefully entering. Kathleen, thanks very much for joining us today.