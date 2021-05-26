Guest columnist: Congratulations and thank you, Class of 2021

It is that time of year again. The time when we honor all of the graduates of Franklin County Schools. Each year, students from Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School walk across the stage, shake my hand, and collect that most precious piece of paper that they have worked to attain for 13 years — their diploma. The diploma that will open countless doors for them as they step out into the world to make their own way. Whether they are entering the military, the workforce or attending college, their diploma signifies a completion of their schooling and the beginning of the rest of their lives.