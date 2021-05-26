One Southern Tier County Achieves Zero New COVID Infections

The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,717 since the start of the pandemic. The latest case is located in the northwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate is down by two-tenths of a percent to 0.4%, the lowest since September 27th. Also, the number of hospitalizations is four, down by two from Tuesday's report. Of the county's 5,717 total cases, 14 are active, 5,598 have recovered, and 105 have died. As of Wednesday, there are 41 county residents in quarantine.