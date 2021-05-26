Cancel
Chenango County, NY

One Southern Tier County Achieves Zero New COVID Infections

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
 17 days ago
One Southern Tier county is marking a positive milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Chenango County May 25 reported no new positive test results for the coronavirus. There were no additional deaths reported in any of the Southern Tier Counties during their Tuesday updates. Broome County had ten...

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

