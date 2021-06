The Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) bubble may finally be bursting. The price of the largest cryptocurrency fell below $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since early in the year in response to a crackdown on Bitcoin mining by the Chinese government. It was the latest piece of bad news for Bitcoin, coming after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company would stop accepting Bitcoin as payment. Bitcoin prices peaked with the Coinbase IPO in April and have fallen by about 50% since then. Interest in cryptocurrency is also likely to slide along with the value of the digital coins fall, and with the economy now back open some investors may be choosing to return to pre-pandemic activities, leaving their interest in cryptocurrency behind.