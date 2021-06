Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're just a few weeks away from the premiere of Marvel Studios' Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and after all the action, suspense, and realism The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was able to bring to the table, fans will once again be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience courtesy of the one and only God of Mischief. The series is set to take place in different timelines with the notorious Marvel villain playing the hero role in order to restore balance into the timelines he accidentally messed up after stealing the Tesseract following the Battle of New York in 2012.