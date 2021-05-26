Cancel
Beloved Craft Burger Joint is Opening a Portsmouth, NH, Location in 2022

If you love game changing burgers, local craft beer, and a nostalgic environment then you are most likely a fan of Hop + Grind. We all know Guy Fieri is! The downtown Durham based burger joint was highlighted last May on a special takeout edition of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Chef Bobby Marcotte was featured on the episode and I can't tell you how thrilling it was to see a hometown celebrity on the Food Network. Bobby is the executive chef of Hop + Grind (both Durham and Peabody, MA, locations) AND the executive chef of the Tuckaway Tavern in Raymond! Needless to say, he's a busy dude. But not too busy to open ANOTHER Hop + Grind Location in Portsmouth next year. He recently took to Facebook to share the news:

