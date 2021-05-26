Cancel
Staying dry into the weekend

By Amber Kulick
wtvy.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYNOPSIS – Another warm day ahead of us, temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s, partly cloudy through most of the afternoon as well. Tomorrow we will see sunny skies and temperatures into the middle 90s, rain chances remain very low until the weekend. Saturday we will see our best chance at a few showers. After Saturday slight rain chances will stick with us through Memorial Day and into the first half of the week.

www.wtvy.com
