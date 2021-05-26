Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Pacira BioSciences' Exparel Misses Primary Endpoint In Post-Op Pain Study After Lower Extremity Surgeries

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) has announced topline results from its Phase 3 STRIDE study evaluating Exparel administered as combined sciatic (in popliteal fossa) and saphenous (in adductor canal) nerve blocks in patients after lower extremity surgeries. The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of statistical significance in pain...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint#Biosciences#Statistical Significance#Price Action#Opioid#Adverse Events#Pacira Biosciences#Pain Reduction#Mild Pain#Cumulative Pain Scores#Nerve#Secondary Endpoints#Adductor Canal#Consumption#Pcrx Shares#Bupivacaine Hcl#Popliteal Fossa#Presentation#Primary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

New Genentech Data For Evrysdi (risdiplam) Show Improved Motor Function In Pre-Symptomatic Babies After One Year And Confirm Safety Profile In Previously Treated People With Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new interim data from two studies of Evrysdi ® (risdiplam); JEWELFISH and RAINBOWFISH. Data from JEWELFISH, an ongoing open-label study primarily evaluating the safety of Evrysdi in people aged 1 to 60 years who have been previously treated with another SMA-targeting therapy, including nusinersen and onasemnogene abeparvovec, showed the safety profile of Evrysdi and increase in SMN protein levels are consistent with those observed in other Evrysdi studies.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Yingli Pharma Announces A Presentation On The Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Linperlisib, A PI3Kδ Selective Inhibitor, In Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma At The European Hematology Association 2021 Congress

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Yingli Pharma), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company providing new therapies for cancer and metabolic diseases, announced today the topline data from a clinical trial sponsored by the company at the annual meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA) being held June 9-17, 2021.
HealthMedscape News

Lenabasum Missed Primary Endpoint for Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis but May Show Promise for Adjunctive Therapy

Although a phase 3 trial of lenabasum did not meet its primary endpoint for treatment of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc), the drug led to more improvement in participants who were not receiving background immunosuppressant therapy during the trial than that seen in participants who received the placebo. Lenabasum also had a favorable safety profile, according to findings presented at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology.
Scienceajmc.com

Pair of Studies Highlight Zanubrutinib Tolerability, Efficacy, Utility

Results from 2 studies presented at this year’s European Hematology Association meeting demonstrate the long-term tolerability and efficacy of the Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Building on positive results seen at last year’s American Society of Hematology annual meeting, a pair of studies presented at EHA2021 Virtual, this year’s annual meeting...
HealthMedicalXpress

Inappropriate pain management after surgery a major cause of opioid crisis

Targets to eliminate pain after surgery are a major cause of the opioid crisis in several countries, according to a new report co-authored by Professor Lesley Colvin of the University of Dundee. Published in The Lancet, the report brings together global evidence detailing the role of surgery in the opioid crisis. The authors conclude that pain management has been a substantial contributor to the crisis due to inappropriate prescribing of opioids.
Healthpharmatimes.com

Bayer subsidiary doses first patient with Parkinson’s disease cell therapy

German pharma company Bayer has announced that it has made progress in its ‘two-pronged’ approach to deliver cell and gene therapy candidates for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. BlueRock Therapeutics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayer, has administered the first dose of DA01 – stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons – to a...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Novartis Says Tislelizumab Met Primary Endpoint Of OS In Pivotal Phase III Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced Friday results from the pivotal Phase III RATIONALE 302 trial showing the investigational anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab improved overall survival (OS) versus chemotherapy. The study evaluated tislelizumab in patients with unresectable recurrent locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) who had...
CancerMedicalXpress

Immune therapy after surgery lowers relapse risk in patients with high-risk melanoma

Patients with high-risk melanoma who had a course of pembrolizumab after their surgery had a longer time before their disease recurred than patients who got either ipilimumab or high-dose interferon after surgery. These findings of a large SWOG Cancer Research Network clinical trial, S1404, will be presented at the ASCO annual meeting June 6, 2021.
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacy teams ‘pivotal’ in improving outcomes in patients with depression or pain, study concludes

Community pharmacy teams could play a “pivotal” role in the care of patients with depression or pain, a study in Research and Social Administrative Pharmacy has concluded. Researchers undertook a systematic review of 13 studies, carried out in the United States, Australia, Thailand and parts of Europe, to find out the effect of existing community pharmacy programmes on outcomes in patients with depression and/or pain. Seven of the studies looked at depression specifically, while six looked at pain.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

New study further advances the treatment of chronic pain

Building on their previous findings, scientists from the Immuno-Pharmacology and Interactomics group at the Department of Infection and Immunity of the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH), in collaboration with the Center for Drug Discovery at RTI International (RTI), a nonprofit research institute, have demonstrated that conolidine, a natural painkiller derived from the pinwheel flower and traditionally used in Chinese medicine, interacts with the newly identified opioid receptor ACKR3/CXCR7 that regulates opioid peptides naturally produced in the brain. The researchers also developed a synthetic analogue of conolidine, RTI-5152-12, which displays an even greater activity on the receptor. These findings, which were published on June 3rd in the international journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy (Nature publishing group), further advance the understanding of pain regulation and open alternative therapeutic avenues for the treatment of chronic pain.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Zynerba's Zygel Improves Sleep In Children With Severe Epilepsies

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) presents sleep data from an open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating Zygel for developmental & epileptic encephalopathies (DEE) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Results were presented at the Associated Professional Sleep Societies SLEEP 2021 Annual Meeting. The treatment was associated with improved sleep in children with...
Public HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna Says No Link Between COVID-19 Jab And Heart Inflammation

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) says there is no “causal association” between its COVID-19 vaccine and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, based on a review of safety data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified 216 cases of heart inflammation after the first dose of an mRNA shot and another 573 cases after the second dose, Bloomberg reported.