Newport, OR

D. Richard Reynolds, M.D.

Newport News-Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard was born in San Francisco, CA to parents Ralph and Helen Baker Reynolds. After high school Richard attended Dartmouth College for three years, then served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of California Berkeley in 1956, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. Richard received his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in 1965 and completed his residency in Ophthalmology in 1968. He spent the next three decades practicing medicine in San Francisco and Daly City, CA. During those years, he was also Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with UCSF’s resident and medical student teaching programs. He retired in 1996.

www.newportnewstimes.com
