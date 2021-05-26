City considers revenue bonds to close funding gap for water self-sufficiency projects

The City of Santa Monica could issue revenue bonds that will allow officials to continue a number of water sustainability projects in the wake of an $84 million funding gap. In 2018, Santa Monica City Council approved a Sustainable Water Master Plan (SWMP) Update in an effort to establish a diverse, sustainable and drought-resilient local water supply. At the time, city leaders believed they would be able to stop importing water from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California by 2023 and, to date, Santa Monica’s Water Resources and Engineering Divisions have secured more than $20 million in grants and $75 million in low-interest loans to fund the suite of improvements totaling over $197 million.