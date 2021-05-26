The Whiteboard: Anthony Davis went inside, Lakers thrived and more
The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The Brooklyn Nets ostensibly need two more wins to advance to the second round but this series certainly feels over. The Nets won Game 2 by 22, which now makes them plus-33 for the series. Per 538’s NBA model, the Celtics’ chancing of advancing are down to five percent.fansided.com