Super Flower Blood Moon lights up Central Florida sky and social media

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 17 days ago

A rare sight blossomed over Central Florida’s night sky Wednesday morning — a Super Flower Blood Moon.

Yes, that’s a real thing, well, two celestial events happening at the same time. May’s full moon is known as the Flower Moon due to the abundance of flowers that bud during springtime.

The full moon happened to also be a supermoon, or a full moon with a larger appearance due to its closer proximity to the Earth.

On top of that, the supermoon event was happening during a lunar eclipse, as the Earth passed between the moon and the Sun. As a result, the Earth’s shadow was cast over the moon, giving it a rusty, red coloring, also known as a blood moon, at about 5:44 a.m. Wednesday.

Put it all together and you get the Super Flower Blood Moon that lit up Central Florida’s sky and social media with images of the rare phenomenon.

Orlandoans only got to see part of the eclipse, but those in the Western U.S., Australia and parts of Asia witnessed the eclipse’s totality.

