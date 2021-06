I'm convinced that OH MY GIRL has the secret sauce to success. While I spent all of 2020 staying barely afloat, the talented septet was busy taking over the music charts with hits like "Nonstop" and "Dolphin" and sweeping up trophy after trophy during the end-of-year Korean award show season. Keeping in mind their second-place trophy from the popular Mnet reality competition show Queendom in 2019, it's safe to say they've been on a hot streak for quite some time now.