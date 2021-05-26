"I don't know what they have to hide": House Republicans denied access to DEA facility on border
Not only hasn’t Kamala Harris made it to the border, but the White House wants to make sure no one else in Washington does either. A delegation of House Republicans, including Appropriations Committee member Mike Garcia, ventured down to the DEA intelligence facility near El Paso to get a closer look at the border crisis. Instead, as Fox’s Sara Carter reported last night, they got a closer look at the stonewall Joe Biden’s erecting around his border policy:hotair.com