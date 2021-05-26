Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

"I don't know what they have to hide": House Republicans denied access to DEA facility on border

By Ed Morrissey
Hot Air
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only hasn’t Kamala Harris made it to the border, but the White House wants to make sure no one else in Washington does either. A delegation of House Republicans, including Appropriations Committee member Mike Garcia, ventured down to the DEA intelligence facility near El Paso to get a closer look at the border crisis. Instead, as Fox’s Sara Carter reported last night, they got a closer look at the stonewall Joe Biden’s erecting around his border policy:

hotair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Babin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Sara Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#House Republicans#Open Borders#Dea#Fbi#Federal Drug Policy#House Oversight#The White House#Appropriations Committee#Foxnews Com#American#Fox News#Democratic#Border Policy#Congressional Access#House Delegation#Federal Facilities#Detention Facilities#Rep Mike Garcia#Rep Brian Babin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & Courtsyoursun.com

LETTER:What are Republican congressmen hiding?

The rejection by the Senate Republican minority of the house bill to create a bipartisan commission to examine the insurrectionist attack Jan 6, 2021 on the U.S. Congress is a lasting scar on our democracy. Florida Senators Rubio and Scott both voted to block the bipartison investigation.of the attack. This vote came at the same time of a Russian based cyber attack on the internet.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie, “Guardians of the Galaxy,” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares: “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. … I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense: “Oh, will you shut-up about that. … Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

GOP lawmakers blast Dems for ignoring the border crisis for 100 days

House Oversight Committee Republicans blasted the committee Democrats Friday for ignoring their calls to hold a hearing on the crisis at the southern border for 100 days. The House Oversight Republicans torched their Democratic colleagues in a press release for ignoring their calls to hold a hearing on the crisis at the southern border that has become a major theme of President Biden’s first year in office.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

The View’s Sunny Hostin Confronts GOP Senator on Her Vote Against 1/6 Commission: ‘How Can You Not Want to Find Out the Truth?’

Sunny Hostin tore into Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) for voting against a bipartisan January 6 commission, questioning how she could “not want to find out the truth.”. “Some members of Congress are trying to rewrite history, comparing it to a normal tourist visit rather than the insurrection that we all witnessed. Live. You were there that day in the chamber and you called it horrible and not the America you know. So how can you not want to find out the truth about it so that something like that never, ever occurs again in our history?” Hostin said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she doesn't "believe in evolution"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said this week she does not "believe in evolution," adding, "I don't believe in that type of so-called science." What she's saying: Greene leaned on religion to explain the origins of the coronavirus. "Why is there any need to create a virus that could spread rapidly to a population, to make people sick and kill them? That is a bioweapon," she said.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: If you read government data, you'll be thrown in jail and censored by Big Tech

Doctor Hooman Noorchashm is one of the country's leading immunologists. He’s also a surgeon. He's held appointments at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and the Philadelphia VA. He's written dozens of peer-reviewed articles in publications like The New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of Immunology. He has every possible credential in his field. In other words, by any measure, including the measures now being used to justify censorship in Silicon Valley, Doctor Hooman Noorchashm is unquestionably an "expert." We invited Doctor Noorchashm on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss a new report from health officials in Israel that has profound implications for young people in the United States.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden appears to violate British royal protocol

President Joe Biden, like many before him, appeared to violate the norms around visiting the queen of the United Kingdom. Various world leaders and British royals gathered at the Eden Project in Cornwall for the G-7’s inaugural dinner Friday night, which was when the president committed his faux pas. It...