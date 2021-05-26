SoftBank Vision Fund 2 leads $775 million investment in Perch

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.