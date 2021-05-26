Cancel
‘Cecil was the backbone’: Myrtle Beach golf, tourism pioneer dies at the age of 91

By Alan Blondin
Without Cecil Brandon, Myrtle Beach may have never become the Golf Capital of the World and as popular a tourism destination as it is. Brandon, who was a driving force behind the development of the Grand Strand golf market, the golf package business, and the promotion and marketing of the area, died this past weekend at the age of 91.

