Prince Harry has always been likened to Princess Diana's side of the family, namely for his red hair which is a Spencer trait. Looking at Diana's older sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale, it's clear that Harry has inherited his hair colour from his mother's side. But while examining the royal photo albums after the sad news of the passing of Prince Philip on 9 April 2021, we've noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to his grandfather on his dad's side of the family.