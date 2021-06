DES MOINES, IA – State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald and College Savings Iowa are celebrating “529 Day,” by hosting a $529 giveaway in each Iowa county. In addition, one grand prize winner will receive a $1,529 College Savings Iowa contribution that will be drawn from all entrants across the state. Fitzgerald says “529 Day helps spread awareness about the benefits of saving for future education expenses with a 529 plan. The 529 Day giveaway gives us the opportunity to reach Iowa families and spread the word about the College Savings Iowa 529 plan while giving 100 families a boost to their education savings.” Those interested in the giveaway can visit Iowa529Contest.com to read the official rules and register for their chance to win by May 31, 2021.