Have you always wanted to take a wilderness camping trip, but were a little scared about having to rough it? Although it’s a little more difficult than “car camping,” it has a lot of wonderful rewards! So, come learn the basics of organizing a wilderness trip to the Boundary Waters at this Wilderness Camping program. The program will be held at the Thorpe Park shelter house on Saturday, June 12th, running from 1:00-2:00 PM.