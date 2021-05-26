Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Thinks “We Need to Expand” College Football Playoff
You can count Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith among the leaders in college sports who believe College Football Playoff expansion should happen and will be coming soon. During an interview with Eleven Warriors for this week’s Real Pod Wednesdays, Smith said he thinks it is time for the College Football Playoff to expand beyond four teams, and he expects a decision on expansion to be made either this year or next year.www.elevenwarriors.com