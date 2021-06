(Des Moines, IA) — A tax reform bill signed into law this week includes a sales break for Iowa’s Food Banks. The state sales tax isn’t charged on food, but Iowa food banks pay an estimated 200-thousand dollars every year in sales taxes on other supplies and equipment. Iowa Food Bank Association executive director Linda Gorkow says that savings will translate into an additional one million meals. Gorkow said, “it provides us an opportunity for us to save funds that have been donated graciously by donors, community members, and really put those funds towards feeding hungry people across the state of Iowa.” Advocates have been lobbying legislators for this move for about a decade.