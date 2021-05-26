Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Futures Move Higher on Covid-19 Optimism, Bitcoin's Comeback

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures are rebounding this morning, pushed by growing optimism as Covid-19 cases fall and Bitcoin continues its comeback. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures were last seen almost 90 points higher, after data showed the U.S. average daily Covid cases fell below 25,000, as nearly half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, breathing life back into reopening plays. Meanwhile, futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are higher as well, after Bitcoin's rise back above the $40,000 level reinvigorated sentiment surrounding tech.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Futures#Dow Futures#Futures Contracts#Index Futures#Futures Trading#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Dji#Covid#Ndx#Urbn#The Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe#Dks#J P Morgan Securities#Toll Brothers Inc#Tol#Asian#Btc#Hang Seng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Higher On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - Despite concerns about inflation, European markets closed on a firm note on Friday as investors picked up stocks amid continued optimism about strong economic recovery. Expectations that global central banks will not tighten their monetary policy or scale back stimulus underpinned sentiment. Investors also looked ahead to the...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology , Consumer Services and Consumer Goods sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.19%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.35%.
StocksUSA Today

Stocks move higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

Stocks moved broadly higher Thursday, bringing the S&P 500 index out of the red for the week. Health care and technology companies were among the biggest gainers. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% as of 1:03 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track to close above its last all-time high set May 7th. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 146 points, or 0.4%, to 34,593, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7%. Bond yields were steady.
Stocksmorningstar.com

S&P Hits Record as Mixed Economic Data Lift Stocks

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday after data showed another leap in consumer prices and a continuing recovery in the labor market as the economy emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.5% to close at a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 notches record close amid yield slide

* Healthcare leads S&P sector gainers; financials weakest. June 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 NOTCHES RECORD CLOSE AMID YIELD SLIDE (1602 EDT/2002. GMT) Major U.S. equity indexes...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street inches higher as inflation fears fade

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Dow Jones lags for the week on weakness in industrials. * Royal Caribbean down after guests test COVID-19 positive. * Indexes up: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.15%, Nasdaq 0.14% (Updates to market open)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street flat with Fed meet in focus

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Dow Jones lags for the week on weakness in industrials. * Royal Caribbean down after guests test COVID-19 positive. * Indexes: Dow down 0.17%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.05% (Updates to midday)
Stockslplresearch.com

New Highs in Stocks and Inflation | Daily Market Update

The S&P 500 Index soared to its 27th new high of 2021, while inflation also jumped to multiple year highs. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May jumped 5.0% year-over-year, the most since June 2008. Stripping out volatile food and energy, the core CPI added 3.8% year-over-year, the most since...
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P hits record high as Dow, Nasdaq close in on own peaks

The S&P 500 ticked to record highs Friday amid a sleepy summer trade as investors continued to look past a hotter-than-expected reading on inflation. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14069.423379 +49.09 +0.35%. The S&P 500 advanced 8 points, or 0.2%, adding to Thursday's all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile,...
Stocksbusinessjournaldaily.com

Meme Stocks Make a Comeback

CANFIELD, Ohio — The so-called meme stocks, which originated with the GameStop rebellion of small traders banding together to drive up the price of heavily shorted stocks has returned. While GameStop shares continue to see explosive daily moves and trade at valuations that defy logic, many other stocks have been...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Robinhood Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 40%

The popular zero-commission trading app Robinhood has lately been seeing a rise in the trading volumes of clean energy and cryptocurrency stocks. Amid the growing popularity of the trading platform among ESG investors ahead of its targeted IPO, Wall Street expects popular Robinhood stocks NIO (NIO), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to rally by more than 40%. Let’s discuss.Robinhood is one of the most popular trading platforms in the United States. It is used primarily by millennial and Gen Z traders. The company’s signature “zero commission trading” has made it a big hit, and one of the biggest trading platforms in the country. Robinhood had 13 million registered users in 2020. Furthermore, 9.5 million users traded cryptocurrency through Robinhood in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 6x rise sequentially.