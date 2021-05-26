Stock Futures Move Higher on Covid-19 Optimism, Bitcoin's Comeback

Stock futures are rebounding this morning, pushed by growing optimism as Covid-19 cases fall and Bitcoin continues its comeback. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures were last seen almost 90 points higher, after data showed the U.S. average daily Covid cases fell below 25,000, as nearly half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, breathing life back into reopening plays. Meanwhile, futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are higher as well, after Bitcoin's rise back above the $40,000 level reinvigorated sentiment surrounding tech.