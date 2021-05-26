Cancel
Virginia Dealer Sells Out of Nissan Leafs After Leasing Them for 99 Cents to Titan Buyers

By James Gilboy
 17 days ago
There are screaming deals, and then there's being offered two years in a solid EV almost for free. Even if they aren't the standout choices in their respective segments, both the Nissan Leaf and Titan are solid, reliable choices. If there were a way to get one (or both) for a good deal, though, they'd be tempting even in the face of the new Ford F-150 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. And as far as deals go, it's hard to beat a two-year lease on a Leaf for just 99 cents.

