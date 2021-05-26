Virginia Dealer Sells Out of Nissan Leafs After Leasing Them for 99 Cents to Titan Buyers
There are screaming deals, and then there's being offered two years in a solid EV almost for free. Even if they aren't the standout choices in their respective segments, both the Nissan Leaf and Titan are solid, reliable choices. If there were a way to get one (or both) for a good deal, though, they'd be tempting even in the face of the new Ford F-150 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. And as far as deals go, it's hard to beat a two-year lease on a Leaf for just 99 cents.www.thedrive.com