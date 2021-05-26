Virginia Dealer Sells Out of Nissan Leafs After Leasing Them for 99 Cents to Titan Buyers

Bill Harrah's oddball creation has turned heads ever since it was built, and now it can be yours. Once upon a time, automakers used to specialize in an area of expertise. For example, Ferrari built high-performance sports cars and grand tourers for the well-heeled. The idea that the Italian stable would make a four-wheel drive was laughable. When Nevada businessman Bill Harrah requested as much of Enzo himself back in 1969, the Ferrari patriarch flat out refused. Thus, Harrah set about building his own, having his mechanics combine a 1969 Ferrari 365GT with a 1969 Jeep Wagoneer. The result was the enigmatic Jerrari, and that very car is now on sale once more, at Classic Driver.