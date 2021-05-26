Cillian Murphy Made Another Disaster Movie That Came True

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At first, it sounded like a tall order to find an actor who could effectively fill the position as the male lead in A Quiet Place Part II after (SPOILER ALERT) writer and director John Krasinski’s character, Lee Abbott, sacrificed himself to save his children in the first film. However, Cillian Murphy proved to be a wonderful fit with his stunning performance as Emmett in the equally intense sequel. While watching the film, if you were ever curious where you might have seen the Irish actor before or if you wanted to explore his filmography any further, allow us to guide you in the right direction with the following movies (and one TV show) you can stream, rent (or purchase) digitally now, starting with another instant classic that sees Murphy at odds with the apocalypse.