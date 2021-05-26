Cillian Murphy Made Another Disaster Movie That Came True
Last spring, Cillian Murphy was in New York to promote a movie. At the time, news of the coronavirus spreading across the globe was just that: news. And so, after a daytime trip to the Museum of Modern Art—“It seemed less crowded”—Murphy arrived at a lower Manhattan cafe to talk about his new film: A Quiet Place II, the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit about a family forced into extended, nerve-shredding isolation. All things considered, he was feeling alright. “There was nowhere in New York that I felt a sense of real anxiety,” he said. “Obviously, things could change at any point.”www.gq.com