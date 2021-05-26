Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

PA county govs map out how they will use American Rescue Plan money while state dithers

By Lynette Hazelton
generocity.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe financial disaster that accompanied the COVID health crisis has been likened to putting the economy into a “medically induced coma.”. Now President Joe Biden is trying to revive the patient with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), the country’s third federal COVID stimulus plan. The funding will go to a variety of needs including families, farmers, the homeless and schools.

generocity.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Delaware County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Plan#Americans#Map#State Budget#Federal Budget#State Governments#Federal Assistance#State Schools#Covid#The American Rescue Plan#Pew Research Center#General Assembly#The Commonwealth Fund#Democrats#Bipoc#Brooking Institution#Arp#Finance#Treasury#Federal Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Montgomery County, PAMain Line Media News

Montgomery County shows signs of suppressing spread of the coronavirus

HARRISBURG — For the fourth consecutive week, Montgomery County and six neighboring counties in Southeast Pennsylvania recorded decreases in COVID-19 positivity rates and several met the preferred threshold indicating suppression of the virus, according to the latest week-to-week data compiled by state health officials. Montgomery County recorded a coronavirus positivity...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

May 17 Afternoon Update on COVID-19

Editor’s Note: The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chester County and Delaware County have not accurately reflected the actual number of cases in both counties. This is usually because of Delaware County cases that are incorrectly assigned to Chester County, which the Chester County Health Department corrects prior to reporting. The state’s data then reflects the corrections in its next data update. Consequently, the county’s numbers are the most accurate.
Pennsylvania StateMain Line Media News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Posted by
DELCO.Today

COVID-19 Weekly Rates Continue to Drop in Delaware County

The week of May 7 to May 13 saw COVID-19 weekly rates continue to go down in Delaware County. This past week showed only 378 new cases, compared to 531 the week before. Four weeks ago, the county was experiencing weekly rates of 1,163 positive cases of COVID-19. The information comes from a 4-week summary provided by the Chester County Health Department.
Pennsylvania StateWaynesboro Record-Herald

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Voters to decide four ballot questions in Pennsylvania primary

Tuesday is Pennsylvania's primary. No matter your party affiliation, there are four ballot questions you can vote on. Three of the questions would amend the state constitution, and the other is a referendum. You can read the ballot questions here. Disaster declarations. Two ballot questions ask voters to decide whether...
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Posted by
PennLive.com

Senators ask for delay in decision on Pa. state university consolidation plan

The leader of Pennsylvania’s state university system made it clear to lawmakers on Monday that a final decision on whether to move forward with a proposed consolidation of six universities into two institutions cannot be delayed. Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dan Greenstein was asked about the prospect...
Montgomery County, PAfox29.com

Pa, SEPTA raise capacity limits; NJ students head to school in the fall as travel advisory is lifted

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - "Today, for the first time since the epidemic began, pandemic cases are down, in all 50 states," President Joe Biden stated Monday. The Delaware Valley is seeing the benefits of the milestone, as huge announcements were made from Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey, while in Pennsylvania, capacity limits for indoor and outdoor events have relaxed. Along with that, SEPTA is getting ready to do away with capacity limits.
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

Barletta to enter next year's Pennsylvania’s race for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.