Winnebago County, IA

Winnebago volunteers clean up local areas

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite intermittent rain and low river levels, almost 40 employees from Winnebago Industries volunteered their time Friday, May 14, to help clean up Thorpe Park and the Winnebago River Water Trail. Workers at Thorpe Park picked up trash, trimmed trees, planted flowers, weed-whipped, cleaned out bluebird houses, and performed other maintenance work. Those that traveled down the river cleaned up trash, including a car wheel (still on its rim) and an old car battery.

